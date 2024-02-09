Triple H Will Address Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Rock Situation on WWE SmackDown

As of this writing, Cody Rhodes will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. That could change on WWE SmackDown. This past Thursday at WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, Rhodes revealed that he was backtracking his original intention of stepping aside so that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have his familial clash with Reigns, declaring that he will have his WWE WrestleMania 39 rematch with the Tribal Chief this April. This led to frustrations from Reigns boiling over, as the Head of the Table belittled Rhodes and wrote off his father, the late Dusty Rhodes. Dismissing Dusty was enough to set Cody off, as he then suggested that Reigns's ancestors would be ashamed of the man he has become.

That comment did not sit well with The Rock, as the self-proclaimed People's Champion slapped Rhodes, leading to a brawl. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE Monday Night Raw general manager Adam Pearce, and WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis were among those responsible for separating the melee.

Triple H Scheduled For WWE SmackDown

(Photo: WWE)

The WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff fallout is coming to the blue brand.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque is scheduled to appear on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

"Tonight, Triple H will address the event's earth-shattering fallout on the blue brand," WWE's advertisement reads. "What will the Chief Content Officer have to say?"

It remains to be seen as to if any of the other men involved in the brawl will appear on tonight's broadcast. According to PWInsider, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not scheduled for WWE SmackDown.

Will Triple H "Fix It"?

(Photo: the-rock-triple-h-cody-rhodes-roman-reigns-slap-his-fucking-teeth)

After authorities cleared the stage at WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, The Rock confronted Triple H backstage.

"A lot of bulls--t is what that is," The Rock said to Triple H as he walked by his interview. "You got to fix it. Fix it. Have him (Cody Rhodes) talk s--t about our family again, and that's what happens."

Based on The Rock's verbiage, it appears that he is not going to willingly take a backseat to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40. His warning to "fix it" could lead to Triple H expanding the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event into a triple threat, having Reigns work two matches, or including The Rock in a special guest referee or enforcer type of role.

WWE SmackDown goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX.