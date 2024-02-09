Drew McIntyre Comments on WWE's Wild WrestleMania Kickoff Event

Following the WrestleMania 40 kickoff event in Las Vegas which saw Roman Reigns declare a match against The Rock at WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes putting a stop to it, Drew McIntyre is giving his thoughts on the matter.

McIntyre took to his TikTok earlier this afternoon to break his silence on the fight that took place at the T-Mobile Arena. "Rock, Roman, Cody, was Seth there? I can't remember. No no, he was there. Now before I get to Seth, and I will get to Seth, let's talk about Cody. Well done," McIntyre started. "You finally found your balls and made the right call -- good for you. It just took some McIntyre truth bombs and beating your a-- on Monday for playing games with everybody but you go and finish that story kid! Congratulations."

McIntyre goes on to address Seth Rollins who also made an appearance at the kickoff event. He took subtle digs at Reigns until he was interrupted by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion who continued his digs from the conclusion of last week's SmackDown. Eventually, after Rhodes had made comments about Reigns' ancestors being disappointed in him, Rock stepped in and said if Rhodes talks about his family, he's talking about Rock's as well and now they have a problem. Rock slapped Rhodes in the face and it led to a lot of chaos on the stage, including Rollins stepping up to defend Rhodes from both Reigns and Rock.

"Now, our World Heavyweight Champion. He came out on the stage, danced, said a whole bunch of nothing and then stood by the side as the others talked down to him, talked down about the title, talked down about our locker room," McIntyre continued. "The man is not the leader you think he is. I would never let anyone, not Cody, not The Rock, and certainly not Roman, talk about my title in that way. Have some pride mate, take the attention. It's clear more than ever Raw needs a change. It's clear Seth isn't up for the job mentally as well as physically now. Pat McAfee even called Seth the bloody forgotten name in all of this at the start of the presser. Come on man! People forgot his name because he's allowed it. Played the clown but he's been overshadowed and now enough is enough and it's time for a change. Last night was a bunch of chosen ones when the original chosen one was left at home. I hope you're all seeing now that I'm the only person in this place that has been telling you the truth the entire time. the only one who has actually stuck by my convictions. There's a lot of moving parts going on right now. A lot of possible roads but they all lead to the same destination at WrestleMania: Drew McIntyre, World Heavyweight Champion."

McIntyre has been in the middle of the title saga between Rollins and Rhodes for a few weeks but things really took a turn on Monday Night Raw when McIntyre attacked Rollins during an in-ring segment leading Rhodes to come to his rescue. McIntyre has been trolling the whole locker room, but none as much as CM Punk. After Punk revealed he has a torn tricep McIntyre showed up on Raw to tell him he "prayed" for the injury to happen to him and he's since posted memes to his social media about it, one of which became a new t-shirt design.