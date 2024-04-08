Triple H Teases a "Whole New Story" For Roman Reigns After WWE WrestleMania 40 Loss

Roman Reigns is no longer a titleholder. The Tribal Chief was defeated by Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 this past Sunday, marking the end of his historic 1,316-day reign as Universal Champion. WWE WrestleMania 40 closed with Rhodes celebrating alongside WWE legends like John Cena, Randy Orton, CM Punk and others while Reigns slowly retreated to the back alongside manager Paul Heyman. Regardless of whether or not this loss kicks off an extended break for Reigns, one thing is for certain: WWE audiences have not seen the last of the Tribal Chief.

Triple H Teases Roman Reigns's Next Chapter

(Photo: WWE)

The story continues.

Speaking at the WWE WrestleMania 40 press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque teased that Roman Reigns's next chapter is already in the works.

"It's not completing the story. It's just getting to the end of this chapter, because he's gonna go on a whole new story now that is going to blow people's minds," Triple H said. "I know he's going to take it to a whole other level. I can't tell you how much respect I have for Roman Reigns."

Reigns leaves Lincoln Financial Field without championship gold around his waist for essentially the first time in this Tribal Chief persona. He was crowned WWE Universal Champion just one week into his singles heel turn back in August 2020. In the four years since, every Reigns storyline has revolved around the title(s) he was holding.

The natural next step for Reigns is to stand opposite The Rock in their long-awaited familial clash. Reigns vs. Rock was originally supposed to go down at WWE WrestleMania 39 before plans fell through. WWE got close to running it at this year's WWE WrestleMania 40 but fans pushed for the story to remain Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. With Reigns walking out on The Rock after his loss to Rhodes at the end of WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2, there is potential that WWE sprouts that moment into the two cousins turning on one another sooner than later.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Reigns's WWE future.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 1

WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Becky Lynch

Ladder Match – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Austin Theory and Grayson Waller win SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The Miz and R-Truth win Raw Tag Team Championships

Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi def. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Gunther (c)

Roman Reigns and The Rock def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 2