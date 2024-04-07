WWE WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Entrance Times Revealed

Here's how long it took The Rock and Roman Reigns to get to the ring at WrestleMania 40!

It was time for the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1, and it really showed by how long it took the Final Boss The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to get to the ring! WWE WrestleMania 40 is definitely one of the biggest ever as both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be headlining both nights of the biggest premium live event of the year. Not only that, this is the first in-ring competition for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in nearly a decade. So it was no surprise to see the pomp and circumstance for the match leading to it.

Both The Rock and Reigns have had long entrances for both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, and that tradition continued with their match at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1. The Rock, who came out first of the two, had an entrance that lasted from 5 minutes and 26 seconds in total and it was followed by Reigns, who took 4 minutes and 36 seconds for his entrance. Which means that it was 10 minutes and 2 seconds worth of entrance time for the both of them before the match could truly begin. You can check out the entrances below.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Card and Results

Currently going live at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, the match card and results so far for WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 breaks down as such:

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Six-Pack Ladder Match: The Awesome Truth (Raw Tag Team Championships) and A-Town Down Under (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) def. The Judgment Day, DIY, and New Catch Republic

The Awesome Truth (Raw Tag Team Championships) and A-Town Down Under (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) def. The Judgment Day, DIY, and New Catch Republic Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dirty Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi def. Damage CTRL

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Gunther

Sami Zayn def. Gunther The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins

As for what's coming in WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2, the card for Sunday, April 7th breaks down as such:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain

WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

What did you think of The Rock and Roman Reigns' entrances for WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!