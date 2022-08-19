Triple H Teases Milestone 1200th Episode of WWE SmackDown

If last week's episode of WWE SmackDown is any indication, WWE fans are in for another round of entertaining television during tonight's new episode, and it's already received a shake-up before the episode has even started. This latest entry of SmackDown is also a big milestone for the blue brand, as it is the 1200 episode, and Triple H took to Twitter to tease what's in store and thank fans for being along for the ride since the show's first episode, and you can find the full post below. On Twitter, Triple H wrote "From the first #Smackdown April 29, 1999 in New Haven, CT to the 1200th tonight in Montréal, Canada... A huge milestone for the brand, the Superstars who've pushed it forward and a THANK YOU to the @WWE Universe who watched every week! Ep. 1200 is live TONIGHT on @WWEonFOX!"

So far WWE has revealed two major matches happening during the show, with the first being the next match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Tournament. The match was initially supposed to feature Natalya and Sonya Deville taking on Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, but today Shawn Michaels revealed that both Stark and Lyons are now unavailable to be included in the tournament.

It's now been revealed that Natalya and Deville's new opponents will be Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, and this could be the first major step towards a main roster move for the popular NXT Tag Team. Toxic Attraction, which also includes NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, has been one of the biggest factions in NXT for a while now, and while Rose still holds the NXT Women's Title, Jayne and Dolin no longer hold the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, so that makes them valid threats to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The second match announced is a Fatal 5-Way Match to choose the next contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. That match will include Sheamus, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, and Happy Corbin, and whoever wins the match will face Gunther for the Title at Clash at the Castle.

