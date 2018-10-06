Triple H vs. The Undertaker at Super Show-Down Plants Seeds for Major Tag Team Match

Triple H managed to beat The Undertaker in the main event of Super Show-Down on Saturday, but this feud appears to be far from over.

Just before the match started it was announced that it would be under No Disqualification rules, a decision made by Hunter. This resulted in the two viciously attacking each other with steel chairs and enabled both Shawn Michaels and Kane to get involved at ringside.

In a callback to the famous moment from WrestleMania XXVIII, Michaels nailed Undertaker with Sweet Chin Music late in the match, causing him to fall right into the arms of Triple H to set up a Pedigree. Unlike their Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania, Undertaker was unable to kick out this time.

At first the four legends were cordial with each other as they celebrated the end of the event with the Australian crowd, but the Brothers of Destruction eventually snapped on Hunter and Michaels and beat down both men. The show closed out with Taker chokeslamming Michaels through a table.

Ever since Michaels returned to Monday Night Raw in early September to help hype the match, rumors have been spreading like wildfire over a possible D-Generation X reunion to take on the Brothers of Destruction. While nothing was announced during or after the show, those closing moments all but guarantee another match is on the way.

Michaels retired at WrestleMania XXVI back in 2010 when he put his career on the line against Undertaker’s undefeated streak. While he has made numerous appearances on WWE television since, he has not come out of retirement since that loss.

“The Heartbreak Kid” explained why he stayed so determined about his retirement in a recent interview with Inside the Ropes.

“It’s because it just felt so…complete,” Michaels said. “It felt like I had spent 25 years painting this picture and then all of a sudden one day I stood back and I looked at it and said the picture is done. I sat there and looked at it and I thought, ‘I like it.’ I thought it was beautiful and I just signed my name at the bottom and said, ‘that’s it.’”

He added the one match that nearly convinced him to come back was a rematch with Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX in 2014.