UFC 249: Henry Cejudo Surprises Fans WIth Retirement After Second Round TKO

Henry Cejudo surprised a lot of fans with his retirement announcement after a second-round TKO at UFC 249. It’s been a night of surprises in Florida, and Cejudo’s announcement is just the latest one. Fighters and fans from all over chimed in after he defeated Dominick Cruz. The result came with a bit of controversy as Cruz might not have been completely out. The challenger looked very disappointed at the fight being called, but those are the breaks sometimes. For his part, Cejudo actually went over and offered his opponent some words of encouragement and then went to his corner to be attended to.

Henry Cejudo finishes Dominick Cruz in the second round and retires on top. Dude, what a interesting career enjoyed the fights Cringe King. 🤴🏻@HenryCejudo 🔥🔥🔥#UFC249 pic.twitter.com/1GRBDJmarJ — WhatsUpMMA (@WhatsUp_MMA) May 10, 2020

“I’m retiring tonight Joe,” he began. “I’m 33 years old, I’m happy with my career. Again, Uncle Dana, I just want to thank you for everything. You’re the man. Everybody here, Heidi. Thank you so much man. Triple C’s out. You guys don’t have to hear from my a** no more.”

There were more surprises earlier in the night as Francis Ngannou shocked the world with a wild 20-second knockout. Jairzinho Rozenstruik got absolutely demolished and fans had social media bubbling. As the new top contender in the heavyweight division, he now waits on Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic to settle their score before he gets a shot. Ngannou is riding four-straight victories and he will always remember this night in VyStar Veterans Arena. Daniel Cormier had an amazing reaction to that swift beating and social media quickly turned that into a meme a well.

Photo Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports