UFC 249: Henry Cejudo Surprises Fans WIth Retirement After Second Round TKO
Henry Cejudo surprised a lot of fans with his retirement announcement after a second-round TKO at UFC 249. It’s been a night of surprises in Florida, and Cejudo’s announcement is just the latest one. Fighters and fans from all over chimed in after he defeated Dominick Cruz. The result came with a bit of controversy as Cruz might not have been completely out. The challenger looked very disappointed at the fight being called, but those are the breaks sometimes. For his part, Cejudo actually went over and offered his opponent some words of encouragement and then went to his corner to be attended to.
Henry Cejudo finishes Dominick Cruz in the second round and retires on top.
Dude, what a interesting career enjoyed the fights Cringe King. 🤴🏻@HenryCejudo 🔥🔥🔥#UFC249May 10, 2020
“I’m retiring tonight Joe,” he began. “I’m 33 years old, I’m happy with my career. Again, Uncle Dana, I just want to thank you for everything. You’re the man. Everybody here, Heidi. Thank you so much man. Triple C’s out. You guys don’t have to hear from my a** no more.”
Triple C out. 🏆🏅🏆@HenryCejudo #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/9iPPLTkb1h— UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020
There were more surprises earlier in the night as Francis Ngannou shocked the world with a wild 20-second knockout. Jairzinho Rozenstruik got absolutely demolished and fans had social media bubbling. As the new top contender in the heavyweight division, he now waits on Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic to settle their score before he gets a shot. Ngannou is riding four-straight victories and he will always remember this night in VyStar Veterans Arena. Daniel Cormier had an amazing reaction to that swift beating and social media quickly turned that into a meme a well.
Check out the best reactions down below:
Photo Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Respect
Legendary @HenryCejudo my congratulations. You are the beast.— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020
You have to give him credit
How can you not love that man and what he’s done. Congratulations @HenryCejudo what a career👏🏿👏🏿 #UFC249— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 10, 2020
Resume check
Henry Cejudo
- Olympic gold champ
- UFC double weight Champ
- Defended belts at both weight classes
- Beat the 3 men who are in the GOAT talk for his weight classes
An all time great👑 pic.twitter.com/m0VaBrxBq1— Don MMA (@Don_MMA_) May 10, 2020
Fun Fact
Henry Cejudo joins Daniel Cormier (heavyweight, light heavyweight) as the only fighters in UFC history to successfully defend their titles in multiple weight class (Cejudo is the former flyweight champion). pic.twitter.com/0tNhOgXv1y— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 10, 2020
Cardinals QB1 Checking In
Yesssssir!👊🏽 @HenryCejudo— Kyler Murray (@K1) May 10, 2020
Congrats man
I had a feeling @HenryCejudo would have the high ground tonight!!! Congratulations on an awesome career! https://t.co/Byc6T2jZHy— Obi Bro Kenobi (@obi_bro) May 10, 2020
KING
The king is retiring @HenryCejudo pic.twitter.com/rLF9mvoatb— luke (@lukeelawsonn) May 10, 2020
And Still
@HenryCejudo And Stil@UFC 249 pic.twitter.com/slNqctkz0L— Александр (@OwRyGr9sRO4vXEQ) May 10, 2020
What a time
DON’T. DOUBT. @Henry_Cejudo #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/ZNo3ZGqmWn— UFC (@Indijames21) May 10, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.