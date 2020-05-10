UFC 249: Francis Ngannou Stuns the World With Brutal 20 Second Knockout

Francis Ngannou shocked the world at UFC 249 with an amazing 20-second knockout. Jairzinho Rozenstruik never knew what hit him and fans are going wild on social media. The new top contender in the heavyweight division will be remembered for this for a while. Ngannou is now riding four-straight victories in the octagon and VyStar Veterans Arena would have exploded if there had been fans in attendance. Daniel Cormier had his own reaction to that swift beating and DC is hoping he gets the chance to meet the man on the canvas. But, first Stipe Miocic and Cormier are headed for their trilogy match before Ngannou gets his crack.

Joe Rogan also had the chance to interview the winner inside the octagon after the bout, just like he had earlier in the night. Even more striking for some of the people watching at home was the empty arena. Bruce Buffer, the announcer, was wearing a mask outside the cage and removed it to read the instructions and the results. Things got even weirder when the UFC broadcast team was shown for the people at home. Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Rogan were all seated at separate announce tables away from each other. It’s all a deliriously strange affair, but people are just grateful to have something to watch at this point.

“I was surprised, definitely. I was very surprised,” Ngannou told MMA Fighting this week. “He’s been doing combat sports for a very long time. He’s the one calling me out. So I guess he’s ready. I assume he knows what he’s doing. He called me out several times. I was like maybe he doesn’t know what he’s doing but he kept calling me out and making it very serious. I think he’s been doing combat sports long enough to know what he has to deal with. I don’t think it’s too soon for him.”

Do you think Ngannu can knock out DC or Stipe?