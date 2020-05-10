UFC Fight Stopped, Fans Compare Fighter to Sloth From The Goonies

The UFC has returned for its first fight since the coronavirus pandemic shut down virtually all sporting two months ago. In an empty arena as VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, one of the earliest bouts on the card was the welterweight matchup between Vicente Luque and Niko Price. The fight last just three rounds before a doctor stoppage due to Price's condition. His eye had swollen shut so severely, fans were quick to point out he looked a lot like Sloth from Richard Donner's The Goonies.

For the uninitiated, Sloth was played by the late John Matuszak, a former NFL athlete. In the film, Matuszak's character is heavily deformed, a plot device that initially terrifies the titular Goonies, before they realize the character is as lovable as they come.

Keep scrolling to see what UFC viewers are saying about Price's post-fight look.