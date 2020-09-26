Take A Look At UFC’s Limited Edition Ultimate Series Figures From Jazwares

Jazwares announced their foray into the UFC action figures department over the summer, and since that time the company has released series one in their UFC Limited Edition Ultimate Series collection. The new figures feature 32 points of articulation and six members of the UFC roster, with a special seventh figure serving as a chase variant of one of these fighters.

It’s time for the main event! Get ready for UFC Fight Night with the UFC Ultimate Series Limited Edition Assortment by Jazwares. This 6″ articulated action figure assortment contains 6 iconic UFC fighters! Each fighter features amazing details including tattoos weight class body-types, and realistic facial expressions! These popular UFC fighters also come with two sets of removable hands, each with UFC gloves! With interchangeable heads and over 30 points of articulation, you can recreate your favorite UFC match ups! Each of these UFC figures comes with the flag they carry into the Octagon ! Collect your favorite fighters and become an undisputed UFC Champion with the UFC Ultimate Series Limited Edition assortment today! Collect all 7 UFC Ultimate Series Limited Edition styles, including Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Donald Cerrone, Jon Jones, Max Holloway, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and special limited edition Donald Cerrone figure featured in a cowboy hat and USA unique fight shorts!

Jazwares also makes the new All Elite Wrestling (AEW) figures, and so you will notice some similarity in the figures if you are familiar with the AEW line. That’s a good thing! The articulation and facial scans are of extremely high quality.

UFC Ultimate Series Conor McGregor

UFC Ultimate Series Daniel Cormier

UFC Ultimate Series Donald Cerrone

UFC Ultimate Series Donald Cerrone (Chase Variant Figure with Cowboy Hat, US Fight Shorts)

UFC Ultimate Series Jon Jones

UFC Ultimate Series Max Holloway

UFC Ultimate Series Khabib Nurmagomedov

Where To Get Them

The UFC Ultimate Series (series one) figures seen above are out now. You can get them at Ringside Collectibles, Wal-Mart, or Amazon. The figures retail for $19.99.