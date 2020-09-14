UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic Gives His Thoughts on a Fight With Brock Lesnar

✖

News recently broke that Brock Lesnar was officially a free agent following the expiration of his latest WWE contract earlier this year. Many fans expect he'll be back in a WWE ring once the pandemic is over and live fans are back at WWE events, but in the meantime, there's been speculation that he might go back to the UFC for one last run in mixed martial arts. Jon Jones has already taken a shot at "The Beast," and in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic was asked about a possible fight.

"There's no question. I don't care. I would take that fight in a heartbeat. It would be an early night for me," Miocic said.

Lesnar captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship back in November 2008 by defeating Randy Couture. He dropped the title nearly two years later to Cain Velasquez, then lost via TKO to Alistair Overeem before initially retiring from MMA and returning to pro wrestling. He competed at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt and initially won by unanimous decision, only for the fight to be declared a No Contest after Lesnar failed a drug test.

Meanwhile, Miocic is building his argument for being the best UFC heavyweight of all time. The Ohio native is currently in his second reign as champion and is tied for most championship fight wins (six), holds the record for most successful defenses in a single reign (three) and has been heavyweight champion for more than 1,000 days across his two reigns. He won the title back from Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 in August 2019, then won the rubber match with Cormier at UFC 252 last month.

Lesnar has not appeared in a WWE ring since dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

