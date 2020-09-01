UFC's Jon Jones Threatens to Beat Up Brock Lesnar

✖

The news broke on Monday afternoon that Brock Lesnar was once again a free agent after his latest WWE contract expired, and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones saw it as a perfect opportunity to try and stir up some intrigue for a possible fight inside the Octagon. Jones, who recently vacated his UFC title while announcing his move to the heavyweight division, went on a Twitter rant on Monday about why he should get the next shot at Stipe Miocic's heavyweight championship. He ended the rant by taking a shot at "The Beast," writing, "Brock I'll beatcho ass too."

As of now, Lesnar hasn't responded. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion hasn't competed in MMA since UFC 200 back in July 2016 when he beat Mark Hunt only to have the fight be ruled a No Contest due to a failed drug test. In recent years Lesnar teased fighting then-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, but those plans eventually fell through as Lesnar declared himself retired.

Brock I’ll beatcho ass too — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

But could the fight happen? The experts don't seem to think so. Dave Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar is likely too old to get back into fighting again (he's 43, an age where most fighters have long-since retired). Meanwhile, ESPN's Marc Raimondi put the odds of him going back at 20% while pointing out that between Jones, Miocic and Francis Ngannou it'd be the "best time" for him to step back into the heavyweight division.

Raimondi also mentioned an interview Kurt Angle had with Ariel Helwani last year, where the Olympic Gold Medalist talked about Lesnar' interest in a fight with Jones.

"I think the one fight he wants, not sure if it's ever going to happen, he wants to fight against Jones," Angle said at the time.

"They are very different, their sizes are extremely different," he added. "But Brock is a freak. He might not win all his fight, he might not be the most polished fighter, but he is an incredible athlete, and he could do anything he wants."

