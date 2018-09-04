The Undertaker Appears on Raw to Threaten Shawn Michaels, Triple H

Shawn Michaels thought he was simply showing up to Raw to hype up the Super Show-Down match between his old comrades Triple H and The Undertaker. It was your standard HBK appearance — until the gong hit.

The Columbus, OH crowd treated Taker’s surprise return with pure elation as he stood face to face with Michaels one more time. After chants of “one more match” HBK asserted that he’s stayed retired, despite fans, Superstars and WWE brass begging him to come back out of respect for The Undertaker. The Deadman asked if it was fear that kept Michaels on the sideline. HBK didn’t have much of an answer and Taker went on to say that he’d happily bury him one more time, but not before he disposes of Triple H at the Super Show-Down on October 6.

Michaels did reveal he’ll be at the Australian event, fueling speculation that he’ll be the matches Special Guest Referee. WWE has over a month to figure that out, but it may not be fair to expect Michaels’ involvement.

It’s worth noting that HBK did firmly predict Triple H’s victory — a detail that brought out The Undertaker. While Taker and Michaels did tease a physical confrontation, it’s safe to bet that The Undertaker’s focus will remain on Triple H.

But as HBK mention, he is constantly asked for one more match. Earlier this summer, he made headlines by declaring he’d consider hopping in the ring one more time, but in a low-stakes environment.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Michaels said that even though people may be excited about him wrestling again, it ultimately just isn’t worth the hassle.

“Let’s just say I did it and the match is phenomenal,” HBK explained. “The reality is this hairline is still what it is — like it’s all hot and sweaty — and even if the match is phenomenal and everything else, you’re still gonna bust my chops because I’ve got no way not to expose to you that I’m 53.”

“That’s the thing — and I don’t mean it in a bad way — but you want me to kip up and everything look as if it was 1996, ’97. That’s not gonna happen because father time waits for no man,” he said.

“There’s a lot of stuff like what do you do and even does the young guy benefit when all is said and done. I don’t know, it just seems like more trouble than it’s worth,” he said