Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Officially Split Apart at WrestleMania 40

Six tag teams battled it out for the WWE World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40. Though Judgment Day walked into the match as the reigning and defending champions, five other teams had the opportunity to ascend the ladder and snatch the titles. Those teams include New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. DIY vs. A Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. The Miz & R-Truth vs. New Catch Republic.

During the match, all six teams went to war with each other. The SmackDown tag team titles were quickly won by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. New Catch Republic then hits their burminghammer finisher on Theory, stopping he and Waller from becoming undisputed tag team champions. R-Truth eventually ascends the ladder but is taken out by JD McDonagh. The New Day then wipes out McDonagh, sending him flying through the table.

SWEET CHIN MUSIC. PEDIGREE.



Priest gets back in the fold and hits a Razor's Edge off the steel chair. Grabbing the ladder to climb and leave WrestleMania as tag team champions, in the last second, Miz climbs and gets his fingers wrapped around it. Preist catches him and hits the south of heaven from the top of the ladder. He once again tries but this time R-Truth stops him and throws Finn out of the ring. He climbs the ladder and finally retrieves the titles, making him a two-time tag team champion and Miz a five-time tag team champion.

A New Era for the Tag Team Championships

The WWE tag team championships have had a bit of a rocky go in the last few years as the Raw and SmackDown titles have merged into one entity. Instead of having two sets of champions defending the titles, they are defended under one title as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. With both sets of titles up for grab at this year's WrestleMania, it appeared like the most likely scenario to split them apart once again. WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed that when a team pulls one set down, the match will continue until the others are pulled down as well. Judgment Day were the tag champions for over 170 days in their second reign and a total of 35 in their first crowning.

