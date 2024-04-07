WWE WrestleMania 40: New Catch Republic Caught in Titantron Mishap

WWE WrestleMania 40 got off to a wild start, and things have already gone off their rails as the New Catch Republic was caught in a titantron mix up ahead of their big match! The first night of WrestleMania 40 has already been heating up following a defending championship match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, and thus it was up to the other members of the Judgment Day to amp up their dominance over the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. But before even getting to the chaos of the match itself, there was already some chaos as each team made their way to the ring.

Following DIY and The Awesome Truth making their way to the ring without any hiccups, New Catch Republic's Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate unfortunately had a mix up during their entrance. The entrance Titantron graphics for The Awesome Truth remained on the screen while Dunne and Bate made their entrance, and for a hot second the duo didn't get to have their big WWE WrestleMania 40 debut moment.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Match Card and Results

The match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships was even more chaotic as it went on, however, as the six teams continued to struggle for the championships. Needing to take both sets of titles down from the ladder in order to win, it made for a rather wild struggle as fans didn't know how it was going to work out for the paired championships.

But this is only the start of a big night to come. Currently going live at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, the match card and results so far for WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 breaks down as such:

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Six-Pack Ladder Match: The Judgment Day vs. DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

The Judgment Day vs. DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Santos Escobar and Dirty Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins

What did you think of this titantron mix up for New Catch Republic ahead of their match at WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything WWE in the comments!