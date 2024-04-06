WWE WrestleMania 40: Rhea Ripley Defeats Becky Lynch to Retain Women's World Title

WrestleMania 40 got things underway with the battle for the WWE Women's World Championship, featuring two of WWE's biggest superstars in Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. Lynch was wrestling at less than 100%, but even a high temperature of 102 couldn't keep Lynch from competing. Lynch targeted Ripley's shoulder and arm to set her up for the Dis-Arm-Her, while Ripley punished Lynch with powerful slams and some submissions of her own. Lynch even kicked out of the Riptide, but later in the match Ripley would hit a Riptide into the turnbuckle and then followed with a second Riptide, and that was too much to overcome, even for The Man. Ripley is still your Women's World Champion.

Ripley got things started by shoving Lynch into the corner turnbuckle, but Lynch slapped Ripley right after. Ripley slapped right back but Lynch slammed Ripley's arm into the ring post and followed up with a dropkick. Ripley lifted Lynch and went for a move but Lynch stayed on her feet and targeted the left shoulder of Ripley.

Lynch got hit with a power slam and then hit with a suplex, but she kicked out of Ripley's cover attempt. Lynch managed to counter a vertical suplex into an inside cradle but Ripley picked Lynch right back up for another suplex and got the result she wanted the second time around. Lynch got right back into the match though, bringing down Ripley from the top rope and then unleashing a combo of strikes and kicks before hitting a DDT into a cover attempt.

Ripley kicked out but Lynch set her up for a leg drop on the ring apron and then hit a Bex-sploder into the barricade. Another leg drop followed and then Lynch went for a pin, but Ripley kicked out. Lynch started to go for the Dis-Arm-Her but Ripley picked her up and slammed her down before clocking her with a knee to the face, but Lynch kicked out of the pin attempt.

Ripley went for the Riptide but Lynch countered and tried to get the armbar. Ripley got to her feet before she could lock it and picked up Lynch for a power slam. It took three slams before Lynch let go, but Lynch still kicked out of the pin attempt. Ripley tried for another pin but Lynch kicked out once more, and then the two exchanged chops and strikes.

Lynch then shoved Ripley into the ring post and then grabbed Ripley's arm and twisted it around the ropes before locking in the armbar and following it up with a slam of Ripley's head to the post. Lynch got caught after hitting the ground though, and Ripley locked in a submission in the center of the ring. Lynch rolled them over and broke the hold, and then she avoided Riptide again and hit the Manhandle Slam into a cover, only for Ripley to kick out.

Ripley connected with the Riptide and went for the pin, but Lynch kicked out, shocking Ripley. Ripley went up top but Lynch caught her and pulled the ropes, knocking Ripley down. Lynch kept hitting Ripley with strikes and then hit a superplex before locking in the Dis-Arm-Her. Ripley got to her feet and picked up Lynch though, moving them outside and slamming Lynch to the floor. Ripley rolled Lynch in and went up top again and hit the frog splash, but Lynch kicked out at 2. Ripley hit Riptide on the turnbuckle and then another Riptide and got the win, retaining her Women's World Championship.

WrestleMania 40 Night 1:

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

6-Pack Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (C) vs. New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. DIY vs. A Town Down Under vs. The Miz & R-Truth vs. New Catch Republic

6 Woman Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill

Tag Team Match: LWO (Rey Mysterio & Andrade) vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

