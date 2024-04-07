WWE Reveals New Intro at WrestleMania 40

WWE officially kicked off WrestleMania 40 by unveiling a new video introduction. WWE programming has been using the "Then. Now. Forever. Together" slogan to welcome viewers to live television events and premium live events (PLE), with footage spliced featuring superstars throughout WWE history. Icons such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Undertaker, John Cena and more have been included on these WWE intros, and with this year's WrestleMania marking the 40th event, it looks like it's time for another new take on the intro. It's only 30 seconds long, but it uses its time wisely and helps set the stage for WrestleMania XL.

"THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER.," Triple H's voice can be heard narrating. The "THEN" portion includes Andre the Giant, Macho Man Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Bret the Hitman Hart, and Shawn Michaels. "NOW" opens with current WWE Superstars Rhea Rhipley, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, The New Day, The Miz, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes. Finally, "FOREVER" features Ultimate Warrior, Sgt. Slaughter, Eddie Guerrero, Undertaker, Bruno Sammartino, Lita, Trish Stratus, Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Bray Wyatt, The Rock, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Roman Reigns.

You can check out the new intro below.

WrestleMania 40 Night 1: