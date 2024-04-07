WWE Reveals New Intro at WrestleMania 40
A new WWE intro made its debut in the opening of WrestleMania 40.
WWE officially kicked off WrestleMania 40 by unveiling a new video introduction. WWE programming has been using the "Then. Now. Forever. Together" slogan to welcome viewers to live television events and premium live events (PLE), with footage spliced featuring superstars throughout WWE history. Icons such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Undertaker, John Cena and more have been included on these WWE intros, and with this year's WrestleMania marking the 40th event, it looks like it's time for another new take on the intro. It's only 30 seconds long, but it uses its time wisely and helps set the stage for WrestleMania XL.
"THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER.," Triple H's voice can be heard narrating. The "THEN" portion includes Andre the Giant, Macho Man Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Bret the Hitman Hart, and Shawn Michaels. "NOW" opens with current WWE Superstars Rhea Rhipley, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, The New Day, The Miz, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes. Finally, "FOREVER" features Ultimate Warrior, Sgt. Slaughter, Eddie Guerrero, Undertaker, Bruno Sammartino, Lita, Trish Stratus, Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Bray Wyatt, The Rock, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Roman Reigns.
You can check out the new intro below.
"THEN.— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
NOW.
FOREVER.
TOGETHER."
- @TripleH#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/i8KKcdnVHA
WrestleMania 40 Night 1:
- Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
- Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Becky Lynch
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- 6-Pack Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (C) vs. New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. DIY vs. A Town Down Under vs. The Miz & R-Truth vs. New Catch Republic
- 6 Woman Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill
- Tag Team Match: LWO (Rey Mysterio & Andrade) vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio