WWE WrestleMania 40: Motionless In White Gives a Surprise Live Performance of Rhea Ripley's Theme

At WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch and the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley opened the show with both very unique and special entrances that made a statement. Lynch is fresh off the release of her memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl and previously teased that at WrestleMania she would have a book related entrance. The titantron queued up a video of Lynch's book. Her gear features quotes from it littered throughout. Ripley, meanwhile, got a real champion entrance. The crowd in Philadelphia were surprised when Motionless in White, the band that sings Ripley's theme song "Demon In Your Dreams" every time she walks to the ring, made a special appearance to perform the song.

MAMI has arrived at #WrestleMania XL as @MIWband plays Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE to the ring in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/X8I2b7GJrc — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

Ripley has long been vocal about how much she loves the band who inspired her "Nightmare" nickname based off of . Earlier this year, Motionless In White's song "We Become The Night" was the official theme song of WWE Elimination Chamber. Ripley revealed at last year's WrestleMania that they wouldn't be able to perform her entrance theme live because they were performing a set in Germany "They're in Germany," she told Wrestling Inc at the time. "They had a rescheduled COVID event so they couldn't cancel again, so I don't think we're going to be seeing them tomorrow unfortunately, but maybe in the future. I'm trying to get it set up. I somehow got Chris Motionless to sing my song in the first place, so you never know what might happen."

Safe to say @MIWband has solidified their place in the @WWE family. What an awesome performance to help kick off tonight’s #WomensWorldTitle Match at #WrestleMania XL. pic.twitter.com/goGacbmkJX — Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2024

This weekend marks the official one year mark of Ripley finally besting Charlotte Flair for the women's championship at last year's WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium. Ripley has defeated just about every single woman in the division during her dominant reign as champion. Ripley and Lynch have long teased a feud with each other. The only other time they crossed paths in the ring was in NXT where the match ended as a no contest. With Lynch coming into her own as "The Man" in recent years and Ripley rising in the ranks of NXT and the main roster where she is the first and only female member of the Judgment Day, the stars have finally aligned for the two stars. Ripley ultimately came out on top to continue to wreak havoc on the women's division.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card