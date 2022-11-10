Michael Cole Describes WWE Without Vince McMahon

Michael Cole was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and was asked about how much WWE has changed ever since Vince McMahon announced his sudden departure back in July. The former WWE Chairman announced he was retiring from all his positions within WWE in the wake of an ongoing investigation into various sexual misconduct allegations and incorrect reporting on financial records of millions of dollars McMahon allegedly spent as hush money. With Vince gone, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become the new Co-CEOs while Paul "Tripel H" Levesque is running the booking as the Chief Content Officer.

"Everything's been great. It's been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great — it's a different world," Cole said (h/t Cageside Seats)

"Vince McMahon... I worked under Vince for 25 years, and I knew nothing else," he added. "He was a second dad in many ways. I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it [Vince's resignation/retirement] first happened, and I think we've all settled in and realized, 'Hey, the show must go on,' is what Vince always said. The show's going on, we're doing well, and it's been a lot of fun."

Will Vince McMahon Return to WWE?

WWE officially confirmed in its latest quarterly financial report that the internal investigation into McMahon's actions has ended. Fightful Select then dropped a report saying McMahon will not return to the company to take up any of his previous roles, which included CEO, Chairman and Head Booker. He is still, however, the company's top investor.

"As previously announced, a Special Committee of independent members of the Board of Directors was formed to investigate alleged misconduct by Vincent K. McMahon, the Company's former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who resigned from all positions held with the Company on July 22, 2022 but remains a stockholder with a controlling interest, and another executive, who is also no longer with the Company," the company's press release read. "The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded. Management is working with the Board to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, the Company's consolidated pre-tax results include the impact of $17.7 million and $19.4 million, respectively, associated with certain costs related to the investigation."