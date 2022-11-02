WWE's Vince McMahon Investigation Is Over, But Will He Return to the Company?

Vince McMahon announced his departure from the WWE on July 22 in the wake of an internal investigation and multiple accusations of covering up alleged sexual misconduct by paying nearly $20 million in hush money. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have since taken over as the Co-CEOs of the company, while Paul "Triple H" Levesque has stepped in as WWE's booker under the position of Chief Content Officer. WWE confirmed during its quarterly investors' conference call on Wednesday that the investigation is officially over.

"As previously announced, a Special Committee of independent members of the Board of Directors was formed to investigate alleged misconduct by Vincent K. McMahon, the Company's former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who resigned from all positions held with the Company on July 22, 2022 but remains a stockholder with a controlling interest, and another executive, who is also no longer with the Company," the company's press release read. "The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded. Management is working with the Board to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, the Company's consolidated pre-tax results include the impact of $17.7 million and $19.4 million, respectively, associated with certain costs related to the investigation."

Will Vince McMahon Return to WWE?

But now that the investigation is over, can McMahon return to WWE and resume his previous positions? According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, fans shouldn't count on it.

"One WWE spokesperson was contacted for comment and said that Vince McMahon was 'done, done,' and would not be returning to the roles that were taken over by Triple H and several others," Sapp wrote. "Beyond that, another WWE higher up said that the morale in WWE over the last few months has been the highest they've seen it in over a decade that they've been around."

He then added that a second source stated officials in the company feel it would be "a major step back for the company" if McMahon returned. Contrary to expert financial opinions, WWE's stock has performed incredibly well since McMahon's departure and ratings have remained steady.

How do you feel about WWE's future now that McMahon is no longer the one calling the shots? Have you enjoyed Triple H's first 100 days as booker? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!