Wrestling World Reacts to Vince McMahon's Reported Attempted WWE Return
For the first time in its mainstream iteration, the professional wrestling world is without Vince McMahon in a position of power. The longtime WWE executive retired from his corporate positions as chairman and chief executive officer this past summer in the midst of a sexual misconduct investigation, passing his titles to daughter Stephanie McMahon and former WWE President Nick Khan. On the creative side, Paul "Triple H" Levesque picked up the reins, heading up the on-screen product seen on Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown. This has led to a general uptick in fan investment, as many have praised the product that WWE has produced as of late.
That said, things could be resorting back to the old ways if a new report is to be believed. McMahon is reportedly intending to make a return to WWE due to receiving "bad advice" from people "close to him" in regards to stepping down. According to the Wall Street Journal, McMahon believes that the allegations "would have blown over" if he remained with the company.
While this is far from a guarantee that McMahon would be brought back into the fold, the sheer idea of another regime change has the wrestling world buzzing.
Not a Fan
In Favor
Bring the goat back— DUBWISE (@thedubwise14) December 13, 2022
Real-Life HBO
This is an episode of Succession in real life..— Carlos Orrego (@CarlosHDTV) December 13, 2022
This Is Not How It Was Supposed To Go
PLEASE NOOO!! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XssVvvArvp— B.G (@0BHustle) December 13, 2022
Get Your Popcorn
Changed The Locks
Nobody:
Vince McMahon trying to clock in at WWE HQ: pic.twitter.com/BrFcgzkw4f— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) December 13, 2022
Job Security?
Vince gonna come back and re-fire everyone.— Butcher B (@BWButcher73) December 13, 2022
McMahon in the Far East?
Vince gone show up in da Tokyo Dome and be tha new leader of Bullet Club— Primo Sanchez (@39Balluh) December 13, 2022
It's Me Austin!
Vince McMahon after hearing William Regal was coming to stink up the company even more. pic.twitter.com/tdEOWWhjY7— ME$$Y 🪩💕✨ (@torinmesser) December 13, 2022
With The Company On The Line..?
Vince vs TripleH winner takes all at WrestleMania 🤣— 𝙼𝚁★𝚁𝙰𝙹 👑 (@rajmuker) December 13, 2022