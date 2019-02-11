Vince McMahon Addresses Roman Reigns and WWE’s Slew of Injuries

With no Roman Reigns, no John Cena, and a crowded infirmary, WWE has had its flexibility pushed to a threshold to begin 2019. But Vince McMahon seems to be enjoying the challenge.

During WWE’s fourth-quarter investor call, McMahon was asked how he was handling being short staffed.

“The unfortunate aspect of sometimes in our business, is that we… our performers are not cartoons. They get hurt. This year, leading up to where we are now, we’ve had an inordinate number of injuries. And when you have injuries… you know, there’s a whole bunch of them. Roman Reigns being the principle among them. And even John Cena, not an injury type thing but we thought we were going to have John be more of a part of our programming than we do. John, God bless him, is making more movies. And even John, I would think, would say, ‘Geez, I thought I was going to spend more time with what I love to do,’ which is WWE. So, he’s been coming in and out, he’s not really a part of our storyline,” he said.

While Reigns and Cena’s absence cannot be overstated, WWE has lost a significant chunk of battle-tested wrestlers.

“You lose John, you lose Roman Reigns. In addition to that, we’ve had injuries… Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, who is one of our top female performers, was injured. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, Ember Moon, Samoa Joe, Akam from a new tag team, Jason Jordan, Fandango, Big Show, Seth Rollins,” said McMahon.

Despite the limited cast, McMahon says that WWE is well-equipped to maneuver around these obstacles.

“It’s like we… you had all these injuries, which is really unusual for us, and they’re characters. It’s no different if you’re writing a soap opera and all of a sudden your main character wasn’t there. You’re in the middle of production, what do you do? You very nimbly change the storyline, but it’s not as good as the original one,” he said.

