The War Raiders Debut on Monday Night Raw With New Names

The NXT Tag Team Champions formerly known as the War Raiders have debuted on Monday Night RAW. Earlier tonight, the War Raiders debuted on the main roster as “The Viking Experience” using the ring names Ivar and Erik. The burly wrestlers had often used viking costumes and extras during NXT Takeover, so it seems that the WWE decided to give the pair new names to match. The pair made their debut wrestling in an eight man tag team alongside the Revival against the team of Ricochet and Aleister Black and reigning Raw Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. The pair picked up the pin on Zack Ryder after a spirited match.

This isn’t the first time the Viking Experience has switched team names. The team were originally known as War Machine in Ring of Honor, but swapped their names to the War Raiders when they went to NXT. The pair were a hot act on NXT, even defeating Black and Ricochet during the pair’s fairwell match at the last NXT Takeover, so it’s not a surprise that they quickly got called up to the main roster. As of now, the pair are also the reigning NXT Champions, and they might not drop the titles until the next NXT Takeover in June.

So what do you think about the War Raiders’ new name? Does it match their Norse looks, or does the Viking Experience sound like a Disney ride? Let us know in the comment section!

