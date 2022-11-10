Watch AEW Star Chris Jericho's Appearance on The Masked Singer

Chris Jericho can be seen every week on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, but when he's not sports entertaining in the ring he is always up for jumping on the stage, and his latest appearance was part of FOX's hit series The Masked Singer. Jericho showed up on the show as The Bride, who was a pink dragon in a wedding dress and veil, though the judges had no idea, so you can imagine their shock when Jericho's voice hit the speakers, singing Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance. You can watch the full appearance by Jericho on The Masked Singer in the video below.

Jericho's been pretty busy lately, as in addition to his work in AEW as the ROH World Champion (or The Ocho), Jericho recently appeared in Terrifier 2. Jericho spoke to ComicBook.com all about the new project and how he got involved, and much of it came from just being a fan.

"(I'm) not going to say I'm the first person of merit who discovered it, but I really was a big component for it in telling everybody that I knew that loved horror about Terrifier. And I know I had David Howard Thornton on Talk Is Jericho very early on in the process. So it's just really a soundboard screaming from the top of the mountain to my fanbase that if you like horror, and you know that I do, that Terrifier is the best horror movie I've seen in the last couple of decades," Jericho said.

"And that Art the Clown is the best new killer that we've had since Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger, and those icons of the '80s. So because I was such a big fan, and once again, such a big promoter of the movie, I just got connected with Damien Leone, and we just started talking. It's like, 'We should do something in Part 2.' And I was like, 'Yes, we should.' And that's how it all started," Jericho said.

Jericho also spoke about why Art The Clown is such a great slasher character and Jericho identifies many of the factors in Art The Clown that have become so famous with other iconic horror characters of the past.

"So I think just a combination of his look, you see it, you go, "That's creepy." The way he just totally is full-on (into his) gimmick, the viciousness of his kills. And the thing I love most is unlike Michael Myers, or Jason, or Freddy, all those ones who you only see in the dead of night, you see Art the Clown in a diner, right? Taking selfies with people. In Terrifier 2, he's in a costume shop. He's not just hiding in the shadows, or in the forest, or in the woods. He's basically walking down the street of your city. And that freaks me out, too."