Watch Edge's Heartfelt Promo After WWE SmackDown Went Off Air

Edge reportedly wrestled the final match on his WWE contract during tonight's SmackDown main event, a match that would be against the Celtic Warrior Sheamus. It was an emotional event for Edge and his family, who were watching from the crowd, and after the match Edge and Sheamus shared a hug in the center of the ring. After the show went off the air, Edge delivered a promo to the Toronto crowd, where he said "What I can say is this is my last time in front of y'all." That more than likely means the last time in front of that specific crowd, as he provides some additional context later in the promo (via Wrestle Ops).

As you can watch in the promo below, Edge says "What I can say is this is my last time in front of ya'll." When the crowd was clearly disappointed and booed the idea of him not wrestling in front of them again, Edge said, " I don't think I can make it another full one to get here for a match, I'm just being honest with ya, but don't let that be a downer."

"Man, what an experience you all gave me," Edge said. "I will never forget it. I will never forget it. And when I'm 84 years old and don't remember much, you're damn sure I'm going to remember this. Thank you." With that Edge threw down the microphone to a standing ovation from the crowd as his music played.

Last year Edge hinted at when he might be retiring. In an interview with Steven's Wrestling Adventure (H/T Fightful), Edge said, "(It) won't be ten (years), definitely won't be ten. I doubt it'll be five, it's gonna be before that. I don't even think it's going to be three. I don't know, but I don't think it's going to be that long. I know the window is small."

Regarding his comeback, Edge said, "As I started feeling good and attacking life again, eight years later, nine years later, I started realizing that it was a possibility to come back and finally get that last three years and try and help young talent on the cusp, teach them a couple little things. To do it against a whole new era, to get in there with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and these guys that don't need my help but it's exciting to get in there with them and try to hang with them in this stage of my life and career."

"I know it's not going to last for long and I only have so much in the tank to be able to do that. I want to get out before you start going, 'his tank is getting low.' I want to get out while people still have fond memories," Edge said.

What did you think of Edge's match with Sheamus and do you think he will return to WWE?