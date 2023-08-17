WWE: Is Edge Retiring on This Week's WWE SmackDown?

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been back in action since the 2020 Royal Rumble, but his time with WWE seems to be almost over. "The Rated-R Superstar" cut a post-show promo after an episode of Monday Night Raw in April 2022 that the next time WWE would be back in Toronto, he'd compete in his final match. He said at the time, "One last time here in Toronto. Looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So next August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night."

WWE's Friday Night SmackDown will take place in Toronto this week and will see Edge in action against Sheamus. He confirmed in an interview with ET Canada that it's the last match on his current WWE contract, but didn't go as far as to say it's his final match.

Edge Confirms He's On The Final Match of His WWE Contract

"Here's what I can honestly say, and this isn't the answer everyone wants," Edge said (h/t Fightful). "I truly don't know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don't know. That's strange for me, but I don't. I really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don't know. I honestly don't know. I probably won't know until I get to the locker room that night and decompress, let all the anxiety and tension that I never used to have before I performed, I have now. That's strange for me and makes it that much harder to do this.

"I'm going to be 50 in October. It's not easy anymore. Before, what I used to take for granted to be able to do, now, there is a process and a fallout. There's a lot. It's the dream gig, but it's getting really hard," he added.

WWE's Premium Live Event Schedule for The Rest of 2023

WWE has four pay-per-views left for the remainder of 2023. That list includes Payback at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh (Sept. 2), Fastlane at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (Oct. 7), a yet-to-be-named Saudi Arabia show on Nov. 4 and the annual Survivor Series show at Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois on Nov. 25.