Edge Hints at When He’ll Officially Retire From WWE

Edge was originally forced to retire from pro wrestling back in 2011 due to suffering multiple neck injuries over his WWE Hall of Fame career. But nine years later “The Rated-R Superstar” had healed up enough to where he could get back in the ring, making his triumphant return at the 2020 Royal Rumble event. He’s had some excellent matches since then against the likes of Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, but in a new interview with Steven’s Wrestling Adventure, the 48-year-old admitted he won’t be around for much longer.

“(It) won’t be ten (years), definitely won’t be ten,” Edge said (h/t Fightful). “I doubt it’ll be five, it’s gonna be before that. I don’t even think it’s going to be three. I don’t know, but I don’t think it’s going to be that long. I know the window is small.”

He also reflected on his comeback, saying, “As I started feeling good and attacking life again, eight years later, nine years later, I started realizing that it was a possibility to come back and finally get that last three years and try and help young talent on the cusp, teach them a couple little things. To do it against a whole new era, to get in there with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and these guys that don’t need my help but it’s exciting to get in there with them and try to hang with them in this stage of my life and career. I know it’s not going to last for long and I only have so much in the tank to be able to do that. I want to get out before you start going, ‘his tank is getting low.’ I want to get out while people still have fond memories.”

Edge was on the winning end of a match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend, thanks in large part to interference from a new ally in Damian Priest. Reports have popped up over the past week of Edge launching a new faction with Rhea Ripley and Tommaso Ciampa getting pitched as additional members.