Watch: John Morrison Returns During SmackDown, Aligns with The Miz Once Again

Friday afternoon, reports surfaced that former WWE star John Morrison was in Memphis, TN for tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

Those reports turned out to be accurate as Morrison made his return to WWE television during the show.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley approached The Miz’s locker room. As she knocked on the door, Morrison emerged instead. Stunned, Kelley said that she was actually hoping to interview The Miz, but Morrison said that he had nothing left to say.

The way that WWE brought back Morrison is interesting in that the two of them used to be a tag team. After winning the 2008 Slammy Award for best tag team, Morrison and Miz defeated CM Punk and Kofi Kingston for the WWE World Tag Team Championships at a house show in December 2008. They held the titles until WrestleMania XXV (April 5, 2009).

