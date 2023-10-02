Watch: Kenny Omega Spotted Filming AEW Promo For His Current Rivals

Just days after kayfabe was added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary​, Kenny Omega has already broken it.

Kenny Omega has been feuding with Don Callis for months. The Best Bout Machine's former manager turned on him during the climactic moment of his cage match against Jon Moxley this past May, stabbing Omega in the forehead with a screwdriver. Come AEW Double or Nothing, Callis revealed he was now backing upstart Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita was soon joined by the likes of IWGP United Kingdom Champion Will Ospreay and Sammy Guevara in the Don Callis Family as they continued to take the fight to Callis's enemies. Beyond Omega, Callis's rivals grew to include Chris Jericho and Kota Ibushi.

Kenny Omega Films Promo For Don Callis

As revealed on social media, Omega helped film Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita's promo from Tokyo, Japan that aired on this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Fans joked in the replies that this was actually Ezekiel Omega, Kenny's long-lost brother.

Omega is set to team with Chris Jericho and Kota Ibushi to take on Takeshita, Will Ospreay and Sammy Guevara at AEW WrestleDream. This bout furthers Omega's feuds with both Takeshita and Ospreay, two men that he has faced on pay-per-view multiple times this year. Omega has a victory over Ospreay from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January but lost to him at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June. The former AEW World Champion is still looking to get one over on Takeshita, as The Alpha has pinfall W's over him at both AEW ALL IN: London and AEW All Out.

