Don Callis Explains Why He Betrayed Kenny Omega Ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2023 (Video)

Don Callis betrayed Kenny Omega in the closing moments of the May 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, stabbing "The Cleaner" in the head with a screwdriver and costing him a Steel Cage Match against Jon Moxley. Callis attempted to explain his actions the following week but was quickly brushed aside as "Hangman" Adam Page reunited with The Elite and challenged The Blackpool Combat Club to an Anarchy in the Arena Match at tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. But, mere hours before the show got underway, AEW uploaded an interview between Callis and Jim Ross where the man formerly known as The Jackyl explained his actions.

He started off by once again recapping his history with Omega's family and knowing Kenny from a young age, only for his expression to turn to disgust as he talked about Omega becoming distracted by the rest of The Elite.

"Kenny has destroyed that family that I've known for a long time," Callis said. "...You have a family relationship that goes back 25 years, there's a lot of emotion. There's a lot of water under the bridge. You don't think I tried (to talk things out)? You don't think I tried to talk sense (into him) as recently as January when Kenny beat Will Ospreay, which is the last, to me, that I saw the real Kenny Omega. I tried. Eventually, nothing works."

He described their relationship as a parent looking at their child as a "colossal disappointment," then claimed Omega chose his friends over his family.

"The problem is they (The Bucks) drag Kenny down," Callis explained. "You have one guy who is Albert Einstein and you have another couple of guys that just want to have fun. So I brought them into The Elite when I came here. Because I thought, 'Well, Kenny can't work all the time. He needs something that makes him happy other than me.' The problem is the Bucks are like wood ticks, they attach themselves and it's like an infection. Then all of a sudden Kenny wants to do trios matches. I had a vision for Kenny Omega and myself, we'd be a modern-day (Bobby) Heenan and (Nick) Bockwinkel. Kenny chose to be one of the Three Stooges with The Young Bucks."

He then recapped all the pair had accomplished together, then went so far as to claim Omega's own mother is "disgusted with him" and that his uncle The Golden Sheik is "rolling in his grave." Callis concluded the interview by predicting that The Elite will lose to The BCC and that as the months pass Omega will be exposed as "just a clown..." Stay tuned for full coverage of Double or Nothing tonight.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Full Card