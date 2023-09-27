Kenny Omega Calls Out Toxic Fans Following Jade Cargill Leaving AEW

Kenny Omega has no time for toxic online wrestling fans. News broke this week that Jade Cargill, a former TBS Champion and homegrown AEW star, was officially signing with WWE on a multi-year contract after recently wrapping up her time with AEW. And while plenty of AEW wrestlers wished her the best, certain portions of the fanbase weren’t as positive. Omega took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and called out that negativity.

“This may be news to a lot of fans out there, but when one wrestler goes from one company to another, we tend to always wish them the best and cheer for them while they embark on their new journey. Genuinely. It’s embarrassing and shameful that some fans aren’t capable of the same,” Omega wrote.

https://twitter.com/KennyOmegamanX/status/1707051547375378809?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Jade Cargill Explains Why She Left AEW

Cargill explained her decision to leave AEW and join WWE in a new interview with ESPN on Tuesday. She made her in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite in March 2021 and competed in 64 matches.

“The leadership. Paul (Levesque), Bruce, Dan, and Nick (Khan) mean you can’t get any better than that, and I’m the first signing under the umbrella,” Cargill said (h/t WresltingNews.co). “I mean, there’s so many different things. Where else can you go to get the best quality training? Nowhere else. The PC here is one on one. There’s nothing else like it. The machine is behind you. The platform. Just the overall history. The legacy. Creating household names means I can go on and on. I mean, why not? The question is, why not?”

“Nothing happened with them (AEW),” Cargill later added. “They’re still a phenomenal company. It’s just I wanted to create something that nobody else can do. And where else can you create that leadership role? Where else could you be a household name? Where else can you create that legacy? I want to be in the Hall of Fame. There was no other place I wanted to be at the PC working my butt off and working with the best trainers that wrestling has to offer. I worked with Daniel Bryan’s like a phenomenal guy, but he came here, right? So I thought that this is a no-brainer.”

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Card