Kenny Omega Responds to Don Callis' Betrayal From AEW Dynamite

Don Callis betrayed Kenny Omega in the closing moments of this week's AEW Dynamite, stabbing him in the head with a screwdriver before letting Jon Moxley pin him at the end of their Steel Cage Match. Callis then threatened to stab Omega again, only to whisper something in his ear before walking away. Callis refused to comment in a backstage interview after the fact, while Omega was enraged as The Young Bucks helped him backstage. He kept screaming out, "Where's Don?" He then told backstage interviewer Lexy Nair, "If I can't the Bucks, if I can't trust my family, who can I trust?"

The betrayal pulls on quite a few narrative threads surrounding The Elite, Callis and The Blackpool Combat Club. When The Elite lost the AEW World Trios Championships to The House of Black, Callis tried to pivot Omega's attention back towards being a singles competitor. But after Omega's wins over El Hijo Del Vikingo and Jeff Cobb, the Bucks returned from injury and Omega's attention was pulled right back toward The Elite's feud with William Regal's former faction. It's possible that Callis will try to justify his actions by saying it was the only thing that could bring back "The God of Pro Wrestling" instead of Kenny playing the role of one man in a trio.

There's also a big question regarding the loyalties of Konosuke Takeshita. Callis has quietly been recruiting him in a storyline that's almost exclusively been on social media, and while Takeshita initially aligned himself with The Elite he also stopped Omega from trying to stab Jon Moxley. The BCC then swarmed Takeshita and stabbed him in the head for hesitating to join them. While that might indicate Takeshita will side with The Elite, The BCC also has a habit of only accepting a new member after they're forced to bleed in combat.

All of this seems to be pointing toward a Blood & Guts Match between the two factions. What will most likely happen is Omega and The Bucks will finally reunite with Hangman Page (watch recent episodes of Being The Elite, they haven't been subtle about it) while Takeshita will align with BCC as their fifth man. The Elite's final partner will most likely be a debuting Kota Ibushi, as he has started going on record saying he wants to join AEW.

"We believe that Golden Lovers is the best story in the world. That's why, even when we're both 50 and 60, we definitely want to become a legend tag team all over the world. It is also one of my hopes and dreams," Ibushi recently told Dark Puroresu Flowsion.

