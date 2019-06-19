Watch: Seth Rollins Invades SmackDown, Carries Out Brutal Attack

Seth Rollins continued his rampage on SmackDown Live this week, one night after his character saw a dynamic shift on Monday Night RAW.

Following a match with Heavy Machinery defeating the B Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas), Rollins emerged with a steel chair and laid waste to the B Team. The announce team emphasized the fact that Rollins has announced he would destroy anyone who sides with Baron Corbin.

Watch the attack below.

Following the attack, Shane McMahon was shown arriving backstage. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn immediately approached him and talked about what had just happened with Rollins, noting he is out of control and attacking people from behind with steel chairs.

McMahon made a tag team match for later in the show: Rollins and Kofi Kingston versus Owens and Zayn.