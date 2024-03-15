WWE Superstar Set To Make GCW Debut at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X

Game Changer Wrestling is set to host the landmark 10th edition of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia. In the past, the show has featured a ton of notable heavy hitters in the wrestling and MMA space, including AEW's Jon Moxley, Kota Ibushi and Marina Shafir, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Minoru Suzuki, TNA's Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich and NJPW's Alex Coughlin, to name a few.

As the event heads into its 10th show, it's already shaping up to be the biggest yet. For the first time ever, GCW is teaming up with WWE to bring a few talents into the event, according to Fightful Select. The first talent has just been announced, and it's none other than WWE's Shayna Baszler!

"You people merely adopted Bloodsport. I was born in it, molded by it," Baszler wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "From Billy Robinson the gene seed of the Warmaster himself…..BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!! #LimbByLimb"

What does it mean when a Queen takes up the sword and marches to war?



Blood. Victory. Glory.



From battlefields all over the world – MMA & the @ufc , @WWENXT , @WWE , @wwr_stardom , and more – to now step into a ring she was made for from the beginning.



The Warmaster's… pic.twitter.com/DKBbW2VTh8 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 15, 2024

Though Baszler is currently in the WWE and has a few records under her belt as the longest-reigning combined NXT Women's Champion and a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, she got her start training in MMA. Baszler was trained by Barnett and Robinson, debuting in 2006 and her current record stands at 15-11. Her last fight which took place in 2017 at 2017 at Deep Jewels 15, Baszler was defeated by Reina Miura.

She transitioned to professional wrestling shortly after that, bridging the gap between the two sports and following right behind Ronda Rousey who debuted in WWE that same year. Baszler began popping up on the independent circuit, wrestling in Ring of Honor and SHIMMER. She'd then head to Japan to wrestle in STARDOM but it wouldn't take long for WWE to pick her out and have her compete in the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

She made it all the way through to the finals of the tournament but was ultimately defeated by Kairi Sane. A lot of her time on the main roster after leaving NXT has been spent in tag teams, the most recent being Zoey Stark which has been pretty successful for the team. Aside from that, Baszler competed in a fatal five-way at WWE Crown Jewel for the Women's World Championship currently held by Rhea Ripley but she was unsuccessful in her attempt to claim her first main roster singles title.

The confirmed matches for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X are as follows:

Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs

Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport (John Hennigan)

Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey

AKIRA vs. Matt Makowski

Axel Tischer vs. Timothy Thatcher

Takuya Nomura vs. Fuminori Abe

Will you be watching Baszler's GCW debut? Let us know in the comments!