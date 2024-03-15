The Rock Blasts Cody Rhodes For Emotional WWE Raw Promo: "You Start F--king Crying?"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has no patience for Cody Rhodes. The Brahma Bull has been entangled in a personal feud with the American Nightmare since WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, an event that saw Rhodes reclaim the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after originally giving that spot up to The Rock. This led to The Rock aligning with Reigns and embracing his heel persona in the process, once again insulting local crowds with bathroom humor and blasting Rhodes's fanbase for complaining about the initial WWE WrestleMania 40 changes on social media. Rock would label that audience the "Cody crybabies," and after Rhodes's latest WWE Monday Night Raw promo, he sees that label as extra validated.

The Rock Blasts Cody Rhodes For Emotional WWE Raw Promo

(Photo: WWE)

The People's Champion doesn't care for the tears.

Taking to social media, The Rock cut another extended promo ahead of his scheduled WWE SmackDown appearance. Rock specifically responded to Cody Rhodes's emotional WWE Monday Night Raw segment, one which saw him tear up at the thought of handing the WWE Championship, a title that has eluded his family for decades, to his mother.

"Are you f--king kidding me? You start f--king crying? You start crying? That's how you respond?" The Rock said. "No wonder all your fans are all crybabies, because their Superman, their hero, starts crying. Shut the f--k up."

A message from the hottest heel pro wrestling has seen since the 80’s.



Mama Rhodes, you’re now in the Rock’s crosshairs.



Your son’s blood will be on the Rock’s belt, that I will personally deliver to you at WrestleMania.



I’m gonna put a whuppin’ on that boy, in front of his… pic.twitter.com/DdgaxYrLXa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2024

Rock's disdain for Rhodes crying went a step further, noting that he intends to embarrass the American Nightmare in front of his mother at WWE WrestleMania 40.

"I'm going to take this belt, Mama Rhodes, and I'm going to whip your son," Rock said, holding his weight belt. "I'm going to whip him like a dog. I'm going to whoop the blood out of him. I'm going to get all his blood on this belt, all his sweat on this belt, and I'm going to whoop him in front of the world. Then I'm going to take belt, full of your son's blood, and I'm going to hand it to you in front of the world. 'Here you go, Mama Rhodes.'"

The Rock and Cody Rhodes are both scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX. These two will meet in a tag team match win the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 on Saturday, April 6th.