Watch: WWE Trucks Arrive At Orlando's Amway Center

The WWE is planning on moving television production to the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida very soon. The company will soon be announcing that next Sunday's SummerSlam PPV event will air from the arena. Following that show, every edition of Raw and SmackDown for the forseeable future will also air from the Amway Center, live. This will be a change from recent weeks, with WWE taping a lot of their television in advance from the WWE Performance Center. There will still be no fans in attendance at the shows, but the company is planning on increasing engagement with LED boards that feature fans on them.

As WWE has seen their television ratings continue to sink throughout the pandemic, the company believes the dark feel of the Performance Center, as well as the lack of live broadcasts, has hurt them. This is something they hope to remedy by moving into a long term residency at the Amway Center.

Local Florida reporter Jon Alba published video and photos to Twitter (via Nikolai Nabet) showing WWE trucks arriving at Amway Center on Friday morning as the company begins to set-up shop. You can check out the video and photos below.

More #WWE production trucks loading into Amway Center for #SummerSlam and TV tapings. pic.twitter.com/9r14hXmMjd — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 14, 2020

Holding television in a larger venue should certainly help the look and feel of the WWE product. AEW's television production at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, an open air auditorium much larger than the WWE Performance Center, has been heads and shoulders above WWE's pandemic production. The shows have a bigger, livelier feel than what WWE has been able to produce in the smaller Performance Center venue. Time will tell if WWE's move to the Amway Center evens the ball game in that regard.

With WWE apparently moving production of SmackDown and Raw to a weekly live schedule in their new home moving forward, their talent's travel load will increase dramatically. Given policies in places like New York and Connecticut to quarantine for 14 days if leaving and returning to the states, and with several of WWE's personnel residing in the Northeast, this could introduce a whole new set of complications for several employees when they aren't at work in Florida. For example, Florida remains on New York's list of restricted states when it comes to travel, asking citizens to quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.