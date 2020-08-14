WWE Details Emerge For Possible New Home At The Amway Center

WWE has had to make a number of changes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, causing the professional wrestling organization to become creative in a number of different ways and with the upcoming Pay-Per-View event no longer taking place in Boston at the TD Garden, it seems as if World Wrestling Entertainment has some big plans for its possible new locale at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Though the next event will obviously not be like the events that took place within the wrestling organization, it's clear that Vince McMahon and company have some big surprises in store.

Alongside creating a number of pre-recorded matches that have brought such masterpieces as the "Boneyard Match" and "Firefly Funhouse Match", the WWE has been making some big changes in the face of COVID-19. Not all that glitters is necessarily gold however as a number of the changes has resulted in some of their roster being let go such as Rusev and Zack Ryder to name just a few. With Summer Slam still set to take place on August 23rd, it will definitely be interesting to see what changes are made to the annual event.

(Photo: WWE)

Twitter Outlet WrestleVotes shared the potential plans for World Wrestling Entertainment at the Amway Center, which include allowing fans to become a part of the upcoming shows by submitting videos that might be played as a part of the extravaganzas with open submissions being encouraged to be sent shortly:

"As part of WWE’s new long term residency at the Amway Center, a new interactive experience will be introduced with over 2500 sq ft of LED boards, where fans will appear LIVE on the show, hosted by Superstars & Legends. Applications to appear on screen will open next week."

SummerSlam will take place on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m on the WWE Network. The main event will be Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Some of the other matches that are scheduled are Braun Stroman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship and Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the United States Championship.

What do you think of the potential plans for the WWE at Amway Center? Will you be catching Summer Slam when it debuts later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!

