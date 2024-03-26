What Did The Rock Whisper To Cody Rhodes on Raw? The WWE Universe Reacts

The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw.

By Haley Miller

On WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes kicked off the show to talk about WrestleMania 40 which is now just two weeks out. He stated that he would have to act as the champion in the absence of the actual champion, Roman Reigns. The statement had no time to sit in the air before The Rock's music hit and he made a surprise appearance on Raw. He took his time getting to the ring but when he did and he stood across the ring from Rhodes, the two men didn't speak. Instead they had a stalemate until Rock approached Rhodes and whispered something in his ear. The look on Rhodes' face was much different than the last time Rock whispered something to him and then went face-to-face with Reigns.

Speculation arose on the internet as to what Rock could have said to him and Rhodes furthered speculation when he was approached by Jackie Redmond backstage for comment. He didn't want to repeat what Rock said but notes that it's a promise that he can't keep.

Cody's Burial

If Ya Smell What WWE is Cookin'

The Ultimate Staredown

Planting Seeds for Feud of the Year?

D'Oh!

Stunt On 'Em

Family Tree?

This Is Awesome

The Main Event

Is It Gonna Get Bloody?

Shades of Brandi

The Real Tribal Chief 

Remember Phil?

Back To Work

Catering 

Insane Aura


0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of