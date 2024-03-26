What Did The Rock Whisper To Cody Rhodes on Raw? The WWE Universe Reacts
The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw.
On WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes kicked off the show to talk about WrestleMania 40 which is now just two weeks out. He stated that he would have to act as the champion in the absence of the actual champion, Roman Reigns. The statement had no time to sit in the air before The Rock's music hit and he made a surprise appearance on Raw. He took his time getting to the ring but when he did and he stood across the ring from Rhodes, the two men didn't speak. Instead they had a stalemate until Rock approached Rhodes and whispered something in his ear. The look on Rhodes' face was much different than the last time Rock whispered something to him and then went face-to-face with Reigns.
Speculation arose on the internet as to what Rock could have said to him and Rhodes furthered speculation when he was approached by Jackie Redmond backstage for comment. He didn't want to repeat what Rock said but notes that it's a promise that he can't keep.
Cody's Burial
CODY BURIAL STARTS NOW— Nav (@Navtreaks) March 26, 2024
If Ya Smell What WWE is Cookin'
WWE IS COOKING FOR THE FINAL TWO WEEKS! WHAT A POP! pic.twitter.com/3AOo3Di8ou— Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) March 26, 2024
The Ultimate Staredown
nobody:— ashley ✨ (@ashleysphoenix) March 26, 2024
the rock and cody rhodes for 20 minutes: pic.twitter.com/DYI7to9eff
Planting Seeds for Feud of the Year?
The Rock vs Cody Rhodes HAS to happen at some point— Degenerate George (@DGen_Media) March 26, 2024
would be the FEUD of the YEAR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vRJRX4yxuK
D'Oh!
What The Rock did to Cody Rhodes & Chicago crowd when he made special appearance. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dcLIN1G4CY— Matt That BLK Wrestlin' Dude (@BWDBlackWrestl1) March 26, 2024
Stunt On 'Em
“Stunt on them hoes” The Rock to Cody Rhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qhB8GNlmL3— Nautical Demon (@nauticaldemon) March 26, 2024
Family Tree?
The Rock whispered “you’re ALSO my cousin.” to Cody— Rich is Here. (@BTCRich) March 26, 2024
This Is Awesome
Cody & Rock getting this is awesome chants oh Roman don’t make that face— aliyah ✭ (@mercedesbnkss) March 26, 2024
The Main Event
It is kind of funny how The Rock was originally going to take Cody’s moment and now he’s out shining Roman. This build feels more like Cody v Rock than Cody v Roman— sexiest in the world (@HossMatch) March 26, 2024
Is It Gonna Get Bloody?
“Tonight I’m Gonna make you bleed”— The Wrestle Plug (@wrestleplug_) March 26, 2024
Apparently that’s what the rock told Cody
Interesting.
Shades of Brandi
The Rock whispered "who the hell told you it was open mic night bitch?"— Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) March 26, 2024
The Real Tribal Chief
The Rock owns 87 companies and had 202 jobs and shows up more than Roman. Thats how we know Roman is the Tribal Chief of the family— This Barbie loves bread (@cherdelaware) March 26, 2024
Remember Phil?
I just know Rock had PTSD to this moment when a sold out crowd in Chicago was chanting CM Punk at him— Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 26, 2024
pic.twitter.com/9P7LxKgHJE
Back To Work
The Rock clearly took those “The Rock be showing up everywhere except WWE” jokes from the last few years personally 😭😭 #WWERAW— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 26, 2024
Catering
It’s ok guys I can read lips.— MFSteveHere at Burger King Long Chicken Sandwich (@MFSteveHere) March 26, 2024
Rock clearly said “there’s deep dish in catering.”
Insane Aura
the aura off between cody & the rock is absolutely insane + the crowd?? woah. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5Fm76GH4MJ— dylan ࿏ (@INDIPRESSIVE) March 26, 2024
