WWE Raw: CM Punk Reveals What His Involvement in WrestleMania 40 Will Be

CM Punk returned to his home city of Chicago to discuss many of the recent developments and things said about him as of late. He also revealed just exactly what his involvement at WrestleMania in Philadelphia will be. He starts by calling out Pat McAfee and his podcast because he had Roman Reigns on his show. Reigns made several comments about Punk, noting that when het got to the top of the mountain he didn't complain about it because it isn't what he expected. "Punk wonders why he had to bring "one armed" Punk up. He has a feeling him coming back and climbing up the mountain while Reigns comes down the mountain means there's a certainty they will see each other soon.

He then briefly brings up the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins who he doesn't see eye to eye with. But a guy who hasn't said a word about him? The Rock. He references his stand off with him 10 years ago as the "Second City Saint" and wonders if Rock realized "his arms were just too short to box with God."

Onto Drew McIntyre -- he handles his business live and in living color face to face like a man, unlike McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior's music hits and he says as much as he'd love to get in the ring and beat Punk's "arse' the last time they were in the ring together he injured Punk, reminding him he "prayed for it and it happened." Tonight he couldn't have prayed for this because there are less than two weeks to WrestleMania, McIntyre is in a title match while Punk is injured -- it's divine intervention.

To McIntyre, the most ironic thing about him is the "straight edge thing." He doesn't drink, doesn't do drugs, but spends all his time in rehab. McIntyre refers to punk as his muse and once again Punk challenges him to get in the ring. Since punk is only good at talking, McIntyre suggests he be the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Title match.

Rollins comes out and goes face to face with Punk. After doing his "Monday Night Rollins" shtick he claims they have established whose show it is, has been and is going to be. So if Punk and McIntyre are done trying to out troll each other perhaps they can get down to business. They don't get to make decisions about the World Heavyweight Title match especially when they're not in it. But since they want to take everyone's opinion into account besides Rollins, he takes a poll. WrestleMania 40 -- McIntyre vs. Rollins -- should Punk be on commentary? The crowd cheers momentarily but they are quickly silenced. Instead, they chant "referee." He doesn't know if they know, but his injured arm is his counting arm. Punk gets down to the mat and uses his other arm to count and when he stands he makes it clear that he doesn't think he could be objectively fair with "these two dip sh-ts."

Punk then announces that he will take his talents behind the commentary desk with Michael Cole and McAfee for the World Heavyweight Title match and he promises to do something that his 10 year absence from WWE could never do: make Rollins and McIntyre look interesting. What do you think about Punk stepping behind the commentary desk again? Let us know in the comments!