Who Qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber on WWE SmackDown?

In the opening of WWE SmackDown, WWE's COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque doubled down on his decision to make Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes the main event of WrestleMania 40. Not only that, he took shots at The Rock numerous times in his remarks. But that wasn't all as SmackDown General Manger Nick Aldis, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and Triple H all announced that Seth Rollins' challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship will be revealed in Perth, Australia in the Elimination Chamber.

The field was then announced. Twelve WWE Superstars Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn and LA Knight will compete over three events. On SmackDown, the first two qualifying matches took place -- Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton.

As McIntyre (who is now dubbing himself DM Hunk) and Styles went at it in the ring, Knight made a surprise appearance to scout the match on commentary. Although Styles gave it his best effort, it was McIntyre who would take advantage of the distraction from Knight who had just poured water over top Styles head. He was then slammed into the barricade and as he went to step into the ring, referee Jessica Carr put a stop to it, allowing McIntyre to hit Styles with a claymore and qualify for the Chamber.

In the main event of the evening Orton would take on a determined Zayn. Zayn gets a lot of momentum in the match, moonsaulting off of the barricade onto Orton. While outside the ring, Orton lifts Zayn up to potentially slam him onto the announce table, but instead Zayn reverses it, throwing Orton into it instead. Back in the ring, Zayn hits Orton with a Blue Thunder Bomb and it appears like that may be the end -- until Orton kicks out. Both men are truly showing their resilience but ultimately, with the perfect set up from Zayn who had just his a springboard leapfrog, Orton pulled out the victory with an RKO to advance to the Chamber.

Orton has qualified for two Chamber matches in his career, once in 2013 where Jack Swagger defeated Daniel Bryan, Mark Henry, Orton, Chris Jericho, and Kane. The other match took place in 2011 where John Cena beat Sheamus, CM Punk, John Morrison, Orton and R-Truth.