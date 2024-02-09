WWE's Shayna Baszler Shows Off New Warhammer Tattoo and Reveals Who She Wants To Play in Henry Cavill's 40K Universe

It's no secret that WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler is a huge fan of gaming but there's one franchise that stands out above the rest: Warhammer. Baszler is incredibly vocal about her love of the game in interviews as well as her Warhammer inspired ring gear. In the 2023 Royal Rumble, Baszler's ring gear paid tribute to the Night Lords as well as her Sons of Horus gear at the 2023 Money in the Bank PLE where she betrayed Ronda Rousey.

When asked about her favorite faction and who she'd like to play in that world if given an opportunity, she reveals her new Warhammer related ink. "In life, I just got this. It's new. You can't see any of the color because it's under the plastic still, but there's hazard stripes back there," Baszler said. "I just have to peel this off when it's healing. See it? It's Iron Warriors. But I love their slogan. I think it fits my life, but there's so many of the First Founding armies that I like, and for different reasons. I think when it comes to Henry Cavill having me in a series, there's an opportunity for a badass Lotara Sarrin who was the ship mistress of World Eaters. She killed a chaos. She killed a space marine, a human, a human female. It's pretty awesome. I think I'm pretty badass. I think I could play that role. Hashtag Shayna for Warhammer."

Henry Cavill's Potential Warhammer Universe

In December fans got official confirmation from Games Workshop that alongside Amazon Studios they would move forward with the live-action adaption of the grimdark science fiction and fantasy universe of Warhammer. Henry Cavill, a long-time fan of Warhammer 40K, has remained tight lipped about the whole ordeal. On the Argylle press tour, Cavill spoke publicly about the project for the first time. "Warhammer is progressing very well," Cavill said. "Big things are happening, and we are very excited." He also called it the greatest privilege of his career, noting that this is something he's dreamed about since he was a kid. "This is the stuff I spend my free time daydreaming about, as an adult as well, and I get to bring it into life. There is no greater reason that I joined the industry than doing something like this." It appears that Games Workshop's deal with Amazon Studios may include even more Warhammer content, if their recent financial filings are anything to go by.