Triple H Takes Shots at The Rock in WWE SmackDown Opening

At the WrestleMania 40 kickoff event in Las Vegas, there was an intense stand-off between The Rock, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. While Roman declared Rock as his WrestleMania opponent, Rhodes interrupted noting it was "bulls--t." He believes he gets to make the choice on who Roman faces considering he won the Royal Rumble and already made it clear. Rhodes made it personal when he mentioned how Reigns' ancestors would be "disappointed" in him. Rock didn't take too kindly to Rhodes bringing up his family, because he talks about Reigns' family, he's talking about Rock's. Rock then slaps Rhodes in the face, causing a heated on-stage confrontation that saw Nick Aldis, Triple H, and Seth Rollins attempting to break it up.

Following the encounter, cameras caught up with Rock, Reigns and Triple H backstage. "A lot of bulls--t is what that is," The Rock said to Triple H as he interrupted his interview. "You got to fix it. Fix it. Have him (Cody Rhodes) talk s--t about our family again, and that's what happens."

As he stood tall over Triple H with Reigns in tow, the former 16-time World Champion didn't back down. "If you don't fix it, we will. Have him talk s--t about our family again," The Rock continued. "[I'll] slap his f--king teeth out of his mouth."

Triple H opens this week's WWE SmackDown with an important message for the WWE Universe and people backstage. He says somewhere along the way at the kickoff in Vegas, the road took a hard left turn and now the road is on fire. He wants to clear up any confusion to the WWE Universe. The fans begin chanting 'Rocky sucks' as he does so which he lets them do. He felt like there was confusion in the air and perhaps some people don't know their role so he wants to set the record straight.

He says people asserted their authority when they don't have any. He doesn't care where they sit, there is one thing that is clear: the answers come from one place and it's from Triple H. He confirms the main event will be Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship rematch. He alludes to some people being backstage that will be disappointed by the decision, that maybe they won't like it, but it doesn't matter if they don't like it.