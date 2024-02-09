Seth Rollins Speaks Out on Captain America: Brave New World (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is busier than ever these days with everything happening on the road to WrestleMania, with the recent WrestleMania 40 press conference setting the tone for that journey in a huge way. Rollins also took part in some big projects outside of the ring as well over the past year, and that includes one of Marvel's more anticipated films Captain America: Brave New World. Recent reports have hinted that Rollins' role as a member of the Serpent Society might not end up making the Final Cut, but ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Rollins right after the press conference and get an update on his role in the MCU.

Rollins couldn't give much in the way of details, but he is very excited about seeing what's to come. "I'm not allowed to say much, but I will say it's been an incredible experience so far and I'm very, very much looking forward to seeing what's to come," Rollins said.

Rollins opened up a bit more on the experience of working with Marvel during a recent episode of Last Meals, where he opened up about the experience and the opportunity to be part of such a cool crossover with host and Mythical Chef Josh Scherer.

Scherer brought up Captain America: Brave New World and asked what Rollins could say about the role. Rollins was still careful not to say too much. Rollins said, "Nope, can't do that! Can't tell you nothing about that (smiles). It was a really good experience and I think it's going to be pretty cool. I think our audience is going to love it. I think their audience is going to love it, so it was a cool crossover to be able to jump into some totally different skin and try a new thing out for me."

Rollins also talked about getting out of his comfort zone by jumping into the realm of acting. "I'm not comfortable...like, look, I'm 38. I've only been doing wrestling for 20 years. Only, nonstop. That's it. I worked in like crappy restaurants and a carwash when I was in my early 20s, and that's it," Rollins said. "Other than that all I've done is wrestling, so anytime I get out of my comfort zone I am nervous. I'm like I suck at this, I don't know what I'm doing, but I was in good hands and it was a really fun experience and I'm excited to see how it turns out."

At the moment, the most pressing thing on Rollins' mind is WrestleMania 40, and at the press conference, he ended up in a chaotic brawl that involved Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes. He also took some shots at Reigns during the event, and in a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins took a few more shots at Reigns and his Championship (H/T WrestleZone).

"Well, look, Roman Reigns is working on his own schedule all, and in his mind, he thinks that makes the title bigger and maybe at a time, that was the truth," Rollins said. "But the problem is, Roman Reigns isn't present, which means his title isn't present, which means you don't have a crack at it, which means there's a glass ceiling, which means this the title that he holds isn't gonna be in every town, in every city. It's not there. It's the Hollywood title."

"It's as close to a prop, as you can call it and I don't want to demean it, because I've been the World Heavyweight Champion, that WWE Champion and when I was, I took it everywhere. I defended it all over the place. I made sure that it was present. I made sure that it was on Raw. It was on SmackDown. I made sure that other people had an opportunity at that title," Reigns said.

Are you excited to see Rollins in the MCU? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!