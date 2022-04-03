WWE Provides Official Update on Rick Boogs’ Injury at WrestleMania 38

The WWE has provided an update on the unfortunate injury suffered by Rick Boogs at Wrestlemania 38. The WWE confirmed that Boogs has a torn quadricep patella tendon and will need surgery to repair it. Typically, that injury takes 6-12 months to fully heal after surgery, which means that Boogs will likely be out of action for a long while. Boogs suffered that injury in the opening minutes of the first match of Wrestlemania 38, which pit Boogs and partner Shinsuke Nakamura against Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Boogs was also the first wrestler to appear at Wrestlemania 38, playing his signature guitar while decked out in gear themed to match Mike’s Harder Half and Half.

Boogs was attempting to lift both of the Usos in a fireman’s carry, but his knee buckled out of the ring. After he tagged in Nakamura, he rolled to the floor and spent the remainder of the match being tended to by medical professionals. Boogs was carried out by doctors after the match ended with the Usos retaining.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hopefully, the surgery goes smoothly and Boogs is on the mend soon. The Boogs/Nakamura partnership was a fruitful one for both wrestlers, and we hope to see Boogs playing in Nakamura into the ring soon.

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

The KO Show featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)