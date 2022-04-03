Rick Boogs Possibly Injured During WrestleMania 38 Opening Match (Update)

UPDATE: According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rick Boogs may have suffered a torn patella tendon. Depending on the severity of the tear, Boogs could be out for as long as 12 months.

Wrestlemania 38 got off to worrisome start, as a wrestler may have suffered a significant injury during the opening match. Rick Boogs went down with what appeared to be a legitimate knee injury during a spot in which he attempted to lift both Jay and Jimmy Uso on his back. Boogs’ left knee buckled unexpectedly and he went down in the middle of the ring. He managed to tag in his partner Shinsuke Nakamura and did not return for the remainder of the match. Boogs was still being treated by medical professionals at the end of the match, and commentators Pat McAfee and Michael Cole seemed to confirm that he suffered a legitimate injury of some kind.

The injury came at the worst time for Boogs, who was wrestling at his first Wrestlemania and opened the show playing his signature guitar while decked out in Mike’s Harder-themed gear. Given the sponsorship and the big championship spot, it seemed like Boogs and Nakamura were well on the way to winning their first Tag Team championship before Boogs went down to an injury.

Obviously, our thoughts go out to Boogs and we hope he has a quick recovery, assuming that the injury is legitimate. We’ll provide any updates about Boogs’ condition once they’re made public.

