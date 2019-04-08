WrestleMania 35: WWE Universe Welcomes Back John Cena’s Doctor of Thuganomics

WrestleMania is guaranteed at least one surprise, but John Cena flashing back to his old Doctor of Thuganomics character brought down the house at Metlife Stadium. And needless to say social media is in a frenzy thanks to Cena’s callback.

Ah man this way great!! Never thought we would see this version of cena again — Jack (@jmartini1215) April 8, 2019

Cena’s big moment came during Elias’s portion of WrestleMania. We all know Elias’ concert would be interrupted, but no one knew by who. However, after a clip of Babe Ruth played, Cena’s old Thuganomics theme song hit and the stadium exploded with glee. Cena proceeded to then roast Elias with a new batch of rhymes even mentioning a heel turn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Would anyone honestly be mad if Cena went back to this gimmick for a run? — The Hunter the Gods have sent (@hunterc1310) April 8, 2019

Im literally going nuts. I was falling asleep. Been up 20 hours and Cena woke me right up😱 — S (@ShiponH88) April 8, 2019

The segment ended with Cena giving an FU—not an AA—to Elias and taking a victorious stroll up the WrestleMania ramp. People are already begging to know if this version of Cena is here to stay, but right now we’ll just have to enjoy the moment.