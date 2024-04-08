WrestleMania XL: WWE Fans Losing It Over Damian Priest's Shocking Championship Cash-In

He may have held the briefcase for nearly a year, but Damian Priest knew exactly when to make his big Money in the Bank victory count. The second night of WrestleMania XL began with one of the most highly anticipated matches on the entire card, as Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for his title. McIntyre finally won a championship in front of a live crowd, but his reign was short-lived.

Drew's obsession with CM Punk continued after he won the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins. He taunted Punk enough to cause the "injured" Superstar to take off the brace on his arm and attack McIntyre with it. After that attack, Priest ran out of the tunnel with his Money in the Bank briefcase and quickly pinned McIntyre for a three-count.

People have been waiting for Priest to cash in, and some probably expected it to happen on Sunday night, but the way it all unfolded was certainly a shock, especially after McIntyre's victory was such an inspiring moment for many fans.

Of course, the WWE Universe immediately took to social media to share their passionate reactions over Priest's surprising victory.