WrestleMania XL: WWE Fans Losing It Over Damian Priest's Shocking Championship Cash-In
Damian Priest is leaving Philadelphia as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion
He may have held the briefcase for nearly a year, but Damian Priest knew exactly when to make his big Money in the Bank victory count. The second night of WrestleMania XL began with one of the most highly anticipated matches on the entire card, as Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for his title. McIntyre finally won a championship in front of a live crowd, but his reign was short-lived.
Drew's obsession with CM Punk continued after he won the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins. He taunted Punk enough to cause the "injured" Superstar to take off the brace on his arm and attack McIntyre with it. After that attack, Priest ran out of the tunnel with his Money in the Bank briefcase and quickly pinned McIntyre for a three-count.
People have been waiting for Priest to cash in, and some probably expected it to happen on Sunday night, but the way it all unfolded was certainly a shock, especially after McIntyre's victory was such an inspiring moment for many fans.
Of course, the WWE Universe immediately took to social media to share their passionate reactions over Priest's surprising victory.
WOW
WOW! #WrestleMania— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) April 7, 2024
90 Second Run
This is a crazy 90 second run.
From CM Punk taking out Drew Mcintyre, to Damian Priest CASHING IN MITB successfully.
WOW. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/7s1fu4klHl— (🦥) (@deonteddj) April 7, 2024
Champion!
HOLY SHIT!!!! DAMIAN PRIEST IS CHAMPION!!!! pic.twitter.com/0psI5c1gyN— A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@_kennythoughts) April 7, 2024
Crowd Goes Wild
A #WRESTLEMANIA CASH-IN! @cruzkontrol & @brianhwaters react to Damian Priest becoming World Heavyweight Champion! pic.twitter.com/6dtwuvMNV5— The Ringer Wrestling Show (@ringerwrestling) April 7, 2024
OMG
DAMIAN PRIEST IS WORLD CHAMPION!!! OMG!!!! #WrestleMania— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 7, 2024
pic.twitter.com/NyN750LREF
Holy...
HOLY SHIT, DAMIAN PRIEST IS THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/5ZsOExUBTT— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 7, 2024
Brilliant
HOLY SHIT. CM Punk just cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship. Damian Priest cashes in, and walks out of #WrestleMania as the NEW World Heavyweight Champion.
The shot of CM Punk sitting crossed legged on the commentary table clapping was BRILLIANT.— JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) April 7, 2024
What Have You Done?
DAMIAN PRIEST IS THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
PUNK WHAT HAVE YOU DONE 😭💔#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/py8mJ85IwU— EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) April 7, 2024
Hell Yeah
HELLLL YEAAAAAAA!!!!!!!— JayLeeTrey✨🇯🇲🌺 (@JayLeeTrey) April 7, 2024
DAMIAN PRIEST!!!!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OmyKZsrHWG
The Era Has Begun
LETS GOOOOO!!!!! THE DAMIAN PRIEST ERA HAS BEGUN!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fdhY3KnopH— Miss T (@MissT_TV) April 7, 2024