WWE WrestleMania 40: WWE Fans Are Feeling Emotional After Seth Rollins Loss
WWE fans are feeling emotional after Seth Rollins' loss at WWE WrestleMania 40!
WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 kicked off with a huge match for the WWE World Championship as Seth Rollins defended the title against Drew McIntyre, and fans are definitely feeling emotional after Rollins' loss. This was a huge match for Rollins as he's coming off a major loss to The Rock and Roman Reigns during the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1, and he needed to defend against Drew McIntyre, who had been squarely aimed at him for the past few weeks. This led to an intense opening match between the duo, and ultimately resulted in Rollins' loss.
WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 then saw Drew officially defeat Seth for the WWE World Championship title, and it led to a particularly emotional send off for Rollins. It's currently unclear as to what the future holds for Rollins moving forward, but it's clear that he was a strong fighting champion that established it as a major title for WWE Monday Night Raw. While Drew ultimately isn't holding the title at the end of the day, it's still a big send off for Rollins.
Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Seth Rollins losing to Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
The GOAT
💔
SETH ROLLINS IS THE F*CKING GOAT.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/sOBZZjmHLp— Tribal Megastar (@TribalMegastar) April 7, 2024
A Great Champion
Seth can and will get that championship back and was a great champion no matter what anyone says. SETH MADE THAT CHAMPIONSHIP MEAN SOMETHING #Wrestlemania— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) April 7, 2024
Another Heist of the Century
Congratulations to Damian Priest for successfully cashing in his MITB and becoming World Heavyweight Champion 👏👏👏
Drew McIntyre had defeated Seth Rollins to win World Title in front of the crowd this time...
We just witnessed Heist of the Century 2.0 🔥🔥🔥#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/DvF0VeGfLl— Wrestle_The_One (@Wrestlish_WAR) April 7, 2024
Wasn't a Great Weekend for Seth
Seth Rollins is officially the first wrestler in the history of WrestleMania to lose two nights#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/LMcjWhohnK— GTO (@aku_aymen) April 7, 2024
Cinema
INSANE sequence.
Drew McIntyre at the height of his game, winning The Heavyweight Championship over Seth Rollins
Trolling CM Punk to his face in a legit intense confrontation,
And Damien Priest FINALLY cashing in Money In The Bank. Cinema. #WrestleMania https://t.co/TjodKRJsGK— Jordan Roca (@JRoc23) April 7, 2024
A Long List
#wrestlemania Jeff hardy, cm punk,big show,Daniel Bryan,Roman reigns and Seth rollins to drew McIntyre pic.twitter.com/O0ZQmRn2zC— Sj ranks (@jordanrankin4) April 7, 2024
Thank You Seth
please say thanks to this man, he carried monday night raw being a fightin champion through injuries, he was there every day. Thank you Seth, hope this is only a chapter in a larger book of your story (and hope I see you in bash in berlin live please) #SethRollins #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IY6cio7htt— Let’sFreakinGo (@Iamfreakingood) April 7, 2024
Seth Needs a Break
im choking up he’s definitely taking a well deserved break to heal his body…..seth rollins you are everything forever #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fsJpgko993— quinn (@quinnbvk) April 7, 2024