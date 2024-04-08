WWE WrestleMania 40: WWE Fans Are Feeling Emotional After Seth Rollins Loss

WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 kicked off with a huge match for the WWE World Championship as Seth Rollins defended the title against Drew McIntyre, and fans are definitely feeling emotional after Rollins' loss. This was a huge match for Rollins as he's coming off a major loss to The Rock and Roman Reigns during the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1, and he needed to defend against Drew McIntyre, who had been squarely aimed at him for the past few weeks. This led to an intense opening match between the duo, and ultimately resulted in Rollins' loss.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 then saw Drew officially defeat Seth for the WWE World Championship title, and it led to a particularly emotional send off for Rollins. It's currently unclear as to what the future holds for Rollins moving forward, but it's clear that he was a strong fighting champion that established it as a major title for WWE Monday Night Raw. While Drew ultimately isn't holding the title at the end of the day, it's still a big send off for Rollins.

Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Seth Rollins losing to Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!