WWE WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre Defeats Seth Rollins, Damian Priest Cashes in Money in the Bank

On night one of WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins main evented the show for the first time in his career teaming with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns. On night two, Rollins walked in a bit worse for wear as he defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. McIntyre has been a thorn in Rollins' side for several months, calling him an "unfit champion." Rollins' reign has lasted over 300 days and its long passed his previous record for any of the championships he's held during his WWE tenure. McIntyre's entire presentation has echoed that of a top talent lately as he really dives deep into his role as a heel. Recently, CM Punk revealed that the tentative plan was for him to challenge for Rollins' title at WrestleMania, presumably after winning this year's mens Elimination Chamber which McIntyre won.

During the match, McIntyre tries to get an early pinfall over Rollins but he is able to kick out. Rollins is able to capitalize with some offense as they exchange blows in the center of the ring. McIntyre goes for the claymore sound of silence but Rollins catches him and gives him a pedigree. McIntyre once again goes for the Claymore but Rollins movies out of the way so instead he pulls out the future shock DDT which took Punk out of action back at the Royal Rumble.

When he goes for the claymore yet another time and connects, Rollins kicks out, refusing to give up the championship that easily. Rollins gets McIntyre over to the Spanish announce table and hits the curb stomp. In the end, the previous night's main event got the best of Rollins and McIntyre wins the championship. After a brief moment of celebration, he approaches Punk who was on commentary for the match. Punk lays him out across the announce table and onto the floor. It's then that Damian Priest, last year's Money in the Bank winner, cashed in his contract and won.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Results – Night 2