Wrestling World Pays Tribute to WWE's Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world was just delivered a tragic shock at the news that WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has passed away at the age of 36. On Twitter, Triple H revealed that Mike Rotunda had informed WWE of Bray's passing, and the wrestling world has come together to share tributes for the beloved star all across social media. Tributes have come from fans and those Wyatt worked with in WWE, and no matter how they came to know Wyatt, everyone speaks incredibly highly of their time with him. The world has lost a great person and a great talent today, and our thoughts are with his family and friends. You can find more tributes to Wyatt on the next slide.

On Twitter, Triple H announced the tragic news, writing, "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Wyatt made his grand return to WWE in October of 2022, and that return has become one of WWE's classic moments, with the crowd roaring to life every second of the way. Since then, he had started to develop some stories involving Uncle Howdy and his other personas, but he was sidelined with an undisclosed illness a few months ago.

Our thoughts go out to Wyatt's family and friends.