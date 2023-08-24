Wrestling World Pays Tribute to WWE's Bray Wyatt
The wrestling world comes together to pay tribute to the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt
The wrestling world was just delivered a tragic shock at the news that WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has passed away at the age of 36. On Twitter, Triple H revealed that Mike Rotunda had informed WWE of Bray's passing, and the wrestling world has come together to share tributes for the beloved star all across social media. Tributes have come from fans and those Wyatt worked with in WWE, and no matter how they came to know Wyatt, everyone speaks incredibly highly of their time with him. The world has lost a great person and a great talent today, and our thoughts are with his family and friends. You can find more tributes to Wyatt on the next slide.
On Twitter, Triple H announced the tragic news, writing, "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."
Wyatt made his grand return to WWE in October of 2022, and that return has become one of WWE's classic moments, with the crowd roaring to life every second of the way. Since then, he had started to develop some stories involving Uncle Howdy and his other personas, but he was sidelined with an undisclosed illness a few months ago.
Our thoughts go out to Wyatt's family and friends.
James Ellsworth
This is horrible , horrible news
Windham was an outstanding person to be around
Life isn’t fair man https://t.co/AfAs6rRfIN— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 24, 2023
Damian Mackle
Absolutely gutted to hear this. Windham was the man, he was beyond welcoming to me and a joy to spend time with. Thoughts are with his family https://t.co/ePGDOpWBTU— Big Damo (@DamoMackle) August 24, 2023
Athena
One of the kindest people and creative minds that I have ever met! Man I'm gonna miss you— Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) August 24, 2023
Rest in peace and power, Windham! #RIPBrayWyatt
Matt Hardy
Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/AVNuOTjdsx— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 24, 2023
Dana Brooke
I’m in a loss of words … my heart aches for Windham’s family…. RIP Bray!!! 💔— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 24, 2023
Saraya
I can’t believe I’m typing this. But RIP Windham. I knew you day 1 of moving to America, you were the biggest sweetheart and were loved by everyone who met you. I’m in shock.. sending all my love to the Rotunda family.August 24, 2023
Swerve Strickland
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/S5syXPohIA— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) August 24, 2023
William Regal
Devastated to hear of the passing of Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt. My deepest condolences to Mike, Bo, Barry and all his family. Rest well my friend.x— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 24, 2023
Amanda Huber
I have no words.
I’m devastated.August 24, 2023
Rhea Ripley
Lost for words. 💔 RIP— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 24, 2023
Big E
Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham.— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) August 24, 2023
The Rock
Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023
Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy…